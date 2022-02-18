Research Analysts Set Expectations for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Service Co. International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 68.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.