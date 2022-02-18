Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,788.00.

RELX opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

