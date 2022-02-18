Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 billion-$69.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $94.36. 5,697,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

