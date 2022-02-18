Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.57.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.58.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

