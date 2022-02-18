Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $338.59 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.