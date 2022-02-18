Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intuit in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.14.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $496.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 296.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $225,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.