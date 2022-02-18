Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Lowered by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intuit in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.14.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $496.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 296.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $225,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

