Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised by KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Shares of AMD opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

