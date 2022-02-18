Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

FIS opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

