Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $122.09 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

