Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Decreased by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

COOP stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

