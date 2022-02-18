Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $159.71 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

