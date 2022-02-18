Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Issued By William Blair

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,044,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

