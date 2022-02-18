ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($21.77).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €13.60 ($15.45) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.