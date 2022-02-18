PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNRG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

