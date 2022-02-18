Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$80.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $56.85. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 1,618 shares traded.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

