PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $908,504.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and $908,504.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00107920 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

