Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 0.2%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.79 ($0.09). Approximately 53,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,208,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.94. The firm has a market cap of £10.74 million and a P/E ratio of -13.58.
Pires Investments Company Profile (LON:PIRI)
