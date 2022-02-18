Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.82. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.83 to $26.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.37 to $26.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

PXD traded up $7.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

