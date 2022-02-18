Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

PPIH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 4,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.