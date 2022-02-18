Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires $98,157.50 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

