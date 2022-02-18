PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report sales of $24.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

