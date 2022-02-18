PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.18 billion-$29.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,943,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 1-year low of $104.99 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

