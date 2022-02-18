Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 2,865,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

