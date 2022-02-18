O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 57,222 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Featured Stories

