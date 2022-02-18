Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OGN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 4,587,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

