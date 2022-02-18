onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

ON traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 6,334,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 972,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in onsemi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in onsemi by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in onsemi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in onsemi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

