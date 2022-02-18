OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Short Interest Update

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $498,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,348. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,858. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

