Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.