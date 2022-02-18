O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OI. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

OI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

