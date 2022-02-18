NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NVDA traded down $20.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,930,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410,961. The company has a market cap of $612.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

