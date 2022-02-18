Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NVG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 450,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $18.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
