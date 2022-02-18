NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) & Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Head to Head Analysis

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NuCana and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 2 0 3.00 Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

NuCana currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 186.55%. Given NuCana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than Schrödinger.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -44.72% -40.30% Schrödinger -64.76% -13.24% -10.88%

Risk and Volatility

NuCana has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuCana and Schrödinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$39.40 million ($1.03) -2.97 Schrödinger $108.10 million 17.66 -$24.46 million ($1.16) -23.22

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than NuCana. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schrödinger beats NuCana on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

