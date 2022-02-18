Novacoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $346,961.99 and $535.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,733.63 or 1.00090229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00363329 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

