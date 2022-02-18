Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.