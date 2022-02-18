NFTify (N1) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. NFTify has a total market cap of $696,641.14 and $50,412.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

