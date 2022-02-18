NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 4,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.