Nerva Price Hits $0.0121 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Nerva has a market cap of $206,630.74 and approximately $177.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.