National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

National Instruments stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.92. 311,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $577,463. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

