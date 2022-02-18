MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 295,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

