MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 892,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MSCI stock traded down $12.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $531.48. 440,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

