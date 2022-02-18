MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 1,743,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,602. The stock has a market cap of $788.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

