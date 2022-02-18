Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.61) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,523 ($47.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,238.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,029.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.