Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.61) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,523 ($47.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,238.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,029.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

