Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€7.30” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.50) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($7.16) to €6.25 ($7.10) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.