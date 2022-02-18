Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $106.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.15. 15,615,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,519. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.