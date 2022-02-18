Monavale Price Hits $378.72 on Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $3,836.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $378.72 or 0.00934114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00287089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,119 coins and its circulating supply is 9,421 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

