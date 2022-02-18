Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Up 48.4% in January

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 49,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $652.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.