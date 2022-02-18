Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.
In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCHP traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
