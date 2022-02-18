Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.88 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00004616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $457,097.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004128 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

