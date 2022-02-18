Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $385.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

