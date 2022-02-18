Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 594,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.